Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 198.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,499,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,411. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.78 and a 52-week high of $49.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.36.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

