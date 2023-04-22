Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Mizuho

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group raised Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.91.

Sealed Air Price Performance

NYSE SEE opened at $47.09 on Tuesday. Sealed Air has a one year low of $41.24 and a one year high of $68.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.89 and a 200 day moving average of $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 254.05% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,636,000 after buying an additional 34,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sealed Air

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Featured Stories

