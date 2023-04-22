SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Trading Up 4.4%

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) shares were up 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.38 and last traded at $9.30. Approximately 43,544 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 44,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $807.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 5,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,654.47. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 443,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,888.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders bought 65,953 shares of company stock worth $532,408. Corporate insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 25.9% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,291,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after acquiring an additional 265,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after buying an additional 152,111 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 13.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 780,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 94,168 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 20.0% during the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 708,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 118,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 673,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 69,800 shares in the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company engaged in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, and adversarial security testing.

