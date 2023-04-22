Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 496.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $256.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $284.45. The firm has a market cap of $91.53 billion, a PE ratio of 62.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.77.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.46.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,955,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

