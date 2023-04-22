Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $123.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.32 and a 200-day moving average of $151.32. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.51 and a 52-week high of $178.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.