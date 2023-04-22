Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,030 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,796 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 24.0% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,542 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 44,355 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 4.8% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 22,060 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 90.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 20,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 12.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,011,984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $353,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,413 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.15. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.34.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on GM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

