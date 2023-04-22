Sepio Capital LP Cuts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sepio Capital LP cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,130 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,690,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,846,481,000 after purchasing an additional 590,699 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,668,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,711,000 after purchasing an additional 338,368 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 29.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $975,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,583 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.17.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $74.18 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $103.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $83.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

