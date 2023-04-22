Sepio Capital LP Decreases Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,521 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 212.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $541.37 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $553.06. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $525.68 and a 200-day moving average of $478.21.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ULTA. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.63.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

