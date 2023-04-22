Sepio Capital LP Has $570,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,937,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 24.8% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.7% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $252.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.42. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen cut their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

