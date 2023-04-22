Sepio Capital LP Purchases 6,607 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 291.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 312.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 92,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 70,259 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 486.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 703.0% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bio-Techne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.36.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $83.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $102.84.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $271.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.98 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 23.38%. Analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.88%.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

