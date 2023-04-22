Sepio Capital LP Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,442 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $30.30 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $125.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.45.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.45.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

