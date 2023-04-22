Sepio Capital LP Sells 128 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

Choice Hotels International Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:CHH opened at $128.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.87. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.15 and a 12 month high of $146.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

In related news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total transaction of $793,003.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $264,484.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,049.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total transaction of $793,003.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,940.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,521 shares of company stock valued at $10,955,487 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

See Also

