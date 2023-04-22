Sepio Capital LP Trims Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,890,000 after purchasing an additional 114,400 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 525,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,394,000 after purchasing an additional 16,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $883,000. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

ELS stock opened at $68.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.67. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $82.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.09 and its 200 day moving average is $65.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.71 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.447 per share. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.28.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

