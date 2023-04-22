Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2023

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRBGet Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MCRB. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Seres Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.04. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $9.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 12,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.