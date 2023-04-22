ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $68,701,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,889,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $473.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $448.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $418.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.43 billion, a PE ratio of 295.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $521.58.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $525.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $475.00 to $548.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.28.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

