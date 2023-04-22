ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Price Target Cut to $52.00

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.84. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $93.83.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $177.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.50 million. Analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.30%.

Insider Transactions at ServisFirst Bancshares

In related news, Director Hatton C.V. Smith bought 2,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.47 per share, for a total transaction of $99,929.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 419,657 shares in the company, valued at $20,760,431.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.95 per share, with a total value of $149,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,971,565.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hatton C.V. Smith bought 2,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.47 per share, with a total value of $99,929.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 419,657 shares in the company, valued at $20,760,431.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,520 shares of company stock worth $390,479. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 484,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,724,000 after buying an additional 14,030 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $370,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

(Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.