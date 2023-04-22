Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:SVTRF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Severn Trent from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.
Severn Trent Stock Performance
Shares of SVTRF stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average of $31.01. Severn Trent has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $39.20.
About Severn Trent
Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.
