Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2023

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:SVTRFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Severn Trent from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Severn Trent Stock Performance

Shares of SVTRF stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average of $31.01. Severn Trent has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $39.20.

About Severn Trent

(Get Rating)

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

