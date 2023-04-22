SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 32,668 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 639.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,668 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,973,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,274,000 after buying an additional 241,855 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,847,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 513,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,512,000 after buying an additional 140,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,820,000 after buying an additional 139,566 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OLED shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.90.

OLED stock opened at $141.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.52. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $89.41 and a 12-month high of $155.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.41.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.43. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

