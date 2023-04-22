SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 27,908 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,908 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,080,104.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.82 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,080,104.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.7 %

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $51.85 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $55.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.78 and a 200 day moving average of $51.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GLPI shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

