SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 1,173 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 23.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,419.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

MercadoLibre Price Performance

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115 shares in the company, valued at $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,281.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,213.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1,037.97. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,337.75.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Further Reading

