SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 260,820 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 747.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 295,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260,820 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 62,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $17.30 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.49.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.72%. This is a boost from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

