SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 20,248 BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BGNE. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in BeiGene by 0.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in BeiGene during the third quarter worth about $1,373,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in BeiGene by 5.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in BeiGene by 242.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 18,417 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BeiGene by 5.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. 51.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BeiGene news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 67,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.03, for a total transaction of $15,287,539.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BGNE. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on BeiGene from $230.10 to $263.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BeiGene from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on BeiGene in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on BeiGene from $213.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.16.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $258.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.07. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $118.18 and a 1 year high of $280.62.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.18) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.17 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 141.86% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

