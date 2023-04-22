Share Buyback Plan Authorized by Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Board of Directors

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $2.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DFS stock opened at $105.52 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $87.64 and a 12 month high of $121.17. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.79 and a 200-day moving average of $103.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.49%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,697.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

