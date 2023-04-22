Short Interest in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Expands By 9.3%

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,310,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the March 15th total of 9,430,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

NYSE AMH traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.12. 1,819,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,785. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.85.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 123.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

AMH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.21.

In other news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $401,351.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,117.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $28,437.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,794.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $401,351.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,117.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

