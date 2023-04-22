Short Interest in Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) Declines By 8.1%

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,770,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the March 15th total of 13,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 22.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Bakkt Price Performance

Shares of BKKT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.38. 774,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,012,367. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1.69. The stock has a market cap of $366.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 4.71. Bakkt has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $5.13.

Get Bakkt alerts:

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $1.73. The company had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 million. Bakkt had a positive return on equity of 85.81% and a negative net margin of 1,054.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bakkt will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Bakkt

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.10 price target on shares of Bakkt in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup cut Bakkt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bakkt from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

In other Bakkt news, CEO Gavin Constantine Michael sold 340,002 shares of Bakkt stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $540,603.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,446,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,009.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bakkt news, CEO Gavin Constantine Michael sold 340,002 shares of Bakkt stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $540,603.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,446,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,009.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 74,495 shares of Bakkt stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $126,641.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,499,045 shares in the company, valued at $12,748,376.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 591,535 shares of company stock valued at $939,576. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bakkt

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKKT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bakkt by 842.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 945,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bakkt by 67.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,158,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after acquiring an additional 868,031 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bakkt by 383.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,040,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 825,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bakkt by 60.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,717,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 645,885 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bakkt by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,904,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 444,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Bakkt Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.