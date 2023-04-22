Short Interest in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Rises By 9.3%

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,600 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the March 15th total of 101,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSET traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.51. 59,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,117. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $24.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.93. The company has a market capitalization of $129.57 million, a PE ratio of 2.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.58.

Bassett Furniture Industries Announces Dividend

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.33. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $121.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after buying an additional 8,952 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 686,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,509,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 195,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of local furniture stores, regional furniture retailers, national department, chain stores, and single-vendor branded retailers.

Read More

