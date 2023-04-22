Short Interest in Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG) Declines By 8.5%

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,600 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the March 15th total of 160,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.8 days.
Bragg Gaming Group Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of BRAG stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. Bragg Gaming Group has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $7.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average is $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $24.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.28 million. Analysts forecast that Bragg Gaming Group will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Bragg Gaming Group, Inc engages in the operation of a B2B online gaming technology platform and casino content. The firm offers ORYX Gaming, an innovative business to business gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator, and GiveMeSport, a sports media outlet. The company was founded on March 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
