Short Interest in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) Drops By 11.4%

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the March 15th total of 60,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgetown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in Bridgetown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,927,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bridgetown by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTWN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.01. 24,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,532. The firm has a market cap of $300.03 million, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of -0.11. Bridgetown has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $10.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

