Short Interest in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCAW) Declines By 6.5%

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the March 15th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Price Performance

CMCAW stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.