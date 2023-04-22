Short Interest in Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Expands By 8.9%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,100 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the March 15th total of 168,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Cardiol Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRDL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,190. The company has a market capitalization of $41.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of -0.13. Cardiol Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardiol Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRDL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cardiol Therapeutics by 2,240.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 108,228 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Cardiol Therapeutics by 139.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 73,512 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cardiol Therapeutics by 66.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Cardiol Therapeutics by 511.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 75,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cardiol Therapeutics by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,094,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 223,478 shares during the last quarter. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

Cardiol Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease. Its lead product candidate, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically manufactured oral cannabidiol formulation that is being clinically developed for use in heart diseases.

