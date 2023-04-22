Short Interest in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Declines By 9.0%

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 674,800 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the March 15th total of 741,900 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 208,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Central Pacific Financial Price Performance

CPF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.23. The company had a trading volume of 146,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,862. Central Pacific Financial has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $26.80. The company has a market capitalization of $438.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Central Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $67.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul K. Yonamine sold 4,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $79,069.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,345.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Pacific Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPF. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,119,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,124,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,072,000 after buying an additional 27,622 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

Recommended Stories

