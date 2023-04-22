Short Interest in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Rises By 10.8%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,780,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the March 15th total of 12,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

CDE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.65.

Shares of CDE stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.63. 5,805,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,145,499. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.82 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Randy Gress purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 205,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,274.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 99,607.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,843,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,033,000 after purchasing an additional 170,671,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Coeur Mining by 56.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,794,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035,506 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,013,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,050,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,870,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,476,000 after purchasing an additional 958,963 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. It operates through the following segments: Palmarejo. Rochester, Kensington, and Wharf. The Palmarejo segment includes a gold-silver complex. The Rochester segment operates an open pit heap leach silver-gold mine located in northwestern Nevada.

