Short Interest in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Declines By 8.9%

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 494,800 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the March 15th total of 542,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Community Healthcare Trust

In other news, Director Claire M. Gulmi acquired 2,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.77 per share, with a total value of $75,084.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,167.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHCT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 17.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

NYSE CHCT traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,989. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $30.38 and a 12 month high of $43.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.55. The company has a market cap of $945.92 million, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 218.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHCT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Community Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

About Community Healthcare Trust

(Get Rating)

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.