Short Interest in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Expands By 11.2%

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 607,900 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the March 15th total of 546,800 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 156,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Trading Down 1.1 %

CCSI stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,301. The stock has a market cap of $779.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.25. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $29.62 and a fifty-two week high of $65.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.11.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 20.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.16 million. On average, analysts forecast that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consensus Cloud Solutions

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCSI. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,334,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,765,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,156,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,562,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

CCSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

