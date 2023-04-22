Short Interest in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Drops By 9.2%

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 208,300 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the March 15th total of 229,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CRA International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on CRA International from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRAI traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.57. 38,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,982. CRA International has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $128.10. The company has a market cap of $758.31 million, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.67 and a 200 day moving average of $113.51.

CRA International Announces Dividend

CRA International ( NASDAQ:CRAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.21). CRA International had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CRA International will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRA International

In other CRA International news, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $111,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,760.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRA International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRAI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of CRA International by 465.7% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 312,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,242,000 after buying an additional 257,140 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in CRA International by 9.7% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 305,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,941,000 after purchasing an additional 27,131 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in CRA International by 30.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares in the last quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CRA International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in CRA International by 4,587.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.