Short Interest in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Grows By 10.4%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,380,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the March 15th total of 7,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.38.
CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,933,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,986,686. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of -167.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $216.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.49.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CrowdStrike Company Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
Further Reading
