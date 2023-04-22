Short Interest in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Grows By 10.4%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,380,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the March 15th total of 7,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,933,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,986,686. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of -167.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $216.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.49.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.