Short Interest in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Rises By 8.6%

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the March 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Oder Investment Management LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,102,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,997. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.44 and a 200-day moving average of $136.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $196.76.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.60.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

