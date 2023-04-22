Short Interest in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Rises By 8.6%

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCIGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the March 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Oder Investment Management LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,102,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,997. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.44 and a 200-day moving average of $136.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $196.76.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.60.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

