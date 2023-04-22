Short Interest in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Rises By 6.6%

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the March 15th total of 8,070,000 shares. Approximately 14.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE:DKS opened at $148.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.82.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. Analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 37.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 8,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 8,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $909,696.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,382 shares of company stock worth $41,042,070 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McBroom & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 31,392 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth $2,259,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at about $660,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

