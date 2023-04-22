Short Interest in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Rises By 10.2%

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the March 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 417,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher M. Hilger purchased 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,953.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,046.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher M. Hilger bought 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,953.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,046.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $713,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,098.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donaldson

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,206,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Donaldson Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:DCI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.90. 545,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.77 and a 200 day moving average of $60.44.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $828.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.29 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 32.35%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

