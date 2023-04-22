Short Interest in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Increases By 10.8%

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,800 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the March 15th total of 93,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ducommun

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 376.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Ducommun by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ducommun in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Ducommun by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Ducommun Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DCO opened at $51.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.88 million, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.34. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $38.89 and a 12-month high of $58.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $188.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.31 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 7.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ducommun will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ducommun

(Get Rating)

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defense, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems segments. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

Featured Articles

