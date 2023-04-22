Short Interest in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Increases By 11.5%

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the March 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DX. StockNews.com raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $16.50 to $15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Dynex Capital Price Performance

Shares of DX stock remained flat at $11.80 on Friday. 1,096,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,156. Dynex Capital has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $17.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.81. The stock has a market cap of $635.43 million, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $30.53 million during the quarter. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 165.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 43.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dynex Capital news, CFO Robert S. Colligan bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $97,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,458.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DX. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 23.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 10.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 40.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

