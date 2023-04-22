Short Interest in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Drops By 7.9%

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the March 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 912,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Ecovyst from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Ecovyst from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. CL King increased their price target on Ecovyst from $13.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ecovyst from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Ecovyst Trading Down 0.8 %

ECVT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.29. The stock had a trading volume of 416,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92. Ecovyst has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $11.75.

Insider Transactions at Ecovyst

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 11,490,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $114,329,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECVT. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ecovyst

(Get Rating)

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.