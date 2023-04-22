Short Interest in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Rises By 8.3%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,990,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the March 15th total of 5,530,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $329.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.68.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.61. 2,661,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,976,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.55. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $128.67 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $724.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.00 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 80.12% and a net margin of 17.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

