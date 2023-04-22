Short Interest in ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Expands By 8.6%

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the March 15th total of 8,560,000 shares. Currently, 17.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GWH. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on ESS Tech from $4.50 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on ESS Tech from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on ESS Tech from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ESS Tech from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE GWH opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50. ESS Tech has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $5.84.

ESS Tech ( NYSE:GWH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 million. Equities research analysts expect that ESS Tech will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in ESS Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of ESS Tech by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 273,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 165,393 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of ESS Tech by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,183,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

