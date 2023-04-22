Short Interest in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Grows By 10.5%

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the March 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 522,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Evolus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Evolus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Insider Transactions at Evolus

In other news, insider David Moatazedi sold 6,110 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $51,751.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 609,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,032.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David Moatazedi sold 6,110 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $51,751.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 609,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,032.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 1,850,000 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $15,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,214,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,404,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,107,832 shares of company stock worth $34,729,462 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Evolus

Evolus Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Evolus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Evolus by 979.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Evolus in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 453.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.15. 680,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,231. Evolus has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $516.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.37.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 178.39% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evolus will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

