Short Interest in Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Declines By 9.0%

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 595,400 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the March 15th total of 654,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fanhua in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANH. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Fanhua by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Fanhua by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 22,356 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fanhua during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Fanhua during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Fanhua during the 2nd quarter worth $668,000. 18.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fanhua Stock Performance

FANH traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,591. Fanhua has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $9.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average is $7.03. The firm has a market cap of $471.12 million, a PE ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.05.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $111.26 million for the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 10.31%.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

