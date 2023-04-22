Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Decreases By 9.4%

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the March 15th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYC. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 159.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $220,000.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FYC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.84. 7,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,365. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.73 and its 200-day moving average is $58.54. The firm has a market cap of $208.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.19. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $64.99.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

About First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%.

The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

