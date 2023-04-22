Short Interest in Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Rises By 10.3%

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 533,600 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the March 15th total of 483,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Fuel Tech from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fuel Tech

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 16,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fuel Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTEK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.23. 50,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,763. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.63 million, a PE ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 4.33. Fuel Tech has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $1.75.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $7.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

