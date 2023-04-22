Short Interest in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Expands By 8.3%

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,010,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the March 15th total of 24,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Halliburton Stock Down 1.4 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ossiam raised its position in Halliburton by 1,434.1% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,336,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,591,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day moving average is $36.04.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

