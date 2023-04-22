Short Interest in HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) Grows By 11.7%

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the March 15th total of 22,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HCW Biologics by 136.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 22,869 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HCW Biologics by 9.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in HCW Biologics by 2,056.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 215,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 205,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Get HCW Biologics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of HCW Biologics in a report on Wednesday.

HCW Biologics Price Performance

About HCW Biologics

Shares of HCW Biologics stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.39. 1,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,595. The company has a market capitalization of $49.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.53 and a quick ratio of 11.53. HCW Biologics has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $2.79.

(Get Rating)

HCW Biologics Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HCW Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCW Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.